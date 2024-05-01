Previous
Unwelcomed Visitor by skipt07
Unwelcomed Visitor

The Blue Jays have found the new feeder. While we aren't too excited about it since they are big bullies, they have surprisingly, behaved themselves so far. Its breast feathers are puffed up because it was preening itself.
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
Casablanca ace
I didn't know that about blue jays. Have never seen one in the flesh. Beautiful photo of the softness of its feathers
May 4th, 2024  
