60 / 365
Unwelcomed Visitor
The Blue Jays have found the new feeder. While we aren't too excited about it since they are big bullies, they have surprisingly, behaved themselves so far. Its breast feathers are puffed up because it was preening itself.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
1st May 2024 7:38am
Casablanca
ace
I didn't know that about blue jays. Have never seen one in the flesh. Beautiful photo of the softness of its feathers
May 4th, 2024
