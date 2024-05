I Don't Know What To Say

We have all heard the saying, "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all." That's one of those things that is hard to do sometimes. Like this guy who has stuck this vehicle more than once. More than twice. I think that he thinks, if it has four-wheel drive you can drive it anywhere. I used the zoom effect to draw attention to the two vehicles. have also heard people define insanity as, "Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results."