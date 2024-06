Bagel Art

My wife and I were traveling home when I started getting sleepy, which I never do. I had been taking cough medicine for my cold, and maybe it was from that. But I got off the highway to get a drink at Starbucks, which I hated doing as I am not a fan of Starbucks. It's more expensive than gasoline. As it turned out Starbucks was closed for remodeling so we walked over to the nearby Panera Bread. Since they have coffee and bagels. This is some of the art they had on their walls.