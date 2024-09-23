Previous
Next
Water Drops on Leaves by skipt07
109 / 365

Water Drops on Leaves

A plant that's growing in a retaining timber beside our driveway.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely droplets
October 10th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Nice water drops!
October 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture of these lovely water droplets.
October 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So nicely shown.
October 10th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Nicely done.
October 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very pretty… perfect rain drops
October 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise