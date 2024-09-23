Sign up
Previous
Next
109 / 365
Water Drops on Leaves
A plant that's growing in a retaining timber beside our driveway.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
6
1
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3114
photos
162
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th September 2024 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Lovely droplets
October 10th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Nice water drops!
October 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture of these lovely water droplets.
October 10th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So nicely shown.
October 10th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Nicely done.
October 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very pretty… perfect rain drops
October 10th, 2024
