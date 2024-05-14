Previous
Male Cardinal by skipt07
68 / 365

Male Cardinal

One thing we have enjoyed is the Cardinals as they like to come to the feeders at dust to get their snacks before going to sleep for the night.
14th May 2024

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
Lesley ace
Awesome!
May 23rd, 2024  
*lynn ace
What a beauty!
May 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty - great detail , even down to his black tongue ! fav
May 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
Nice crisp image. Fav.
May 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
May 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great photo. They're not a bird we have here so it is a delight to see your photos
May 23rd, 2024  
