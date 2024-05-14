Sign up
68 / 365
Male Cardinal
One thing we have enjoyed is the Cardinals as they like to come to the feeders at dust to get their snacks before going to sleep for the night.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
6
6
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take."
63
64
65
66
67
68
52
69
Lesley
ace
Awesome!
May 23rd, 2024
*lynn
ace
What a beauty!
May 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty - great detail , even down to his black tongue ! fav
May 23rd, 2024
KV
ace
Nice crisp image. Fav.
May 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
May 23rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great photo. They're not a bird we have here so it is a delight to see your photos
May 23rd, 2024
