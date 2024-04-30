Previous
400 Relay by skipt07
400 Relay

This is one of our granddaughter's friends competing in the 400. She is quite fast and a very good soccer player. I didn't try a pan to capture speed. I added the blur in post-processing.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

@skipt07
