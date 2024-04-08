Solar Eclipse 2024

Well, this is all I was able to get. The shies started clearing up I took numerous shots going up to totality and the clouds moved back in until well past totality. The frustrating thing is that later in the day, our daughter sent a text of a picture she took with her phone of the eclipse from work. She lives only 20 miles north of us. Had I known we could have had the chance of a lifetime to see a total eclipse. I went out the day before and practiced and I noticed the dark spot on the sun. I first thought that it was some dust on the lens. filter or sensor. I blew everything off with air and as you can see it is still there. It must be some type of sun spot as it is in all the photos no matter where the sun was in each photo.

Such is life. Almost but not quite.