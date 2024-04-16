Sign up
55 / 365
Putting the Shot
Our granddaughter is participating in track again this year. She competes in the discus, javelin, and the shot. I did a series if shots to catch it on its trajectory.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
0
0
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
3035
photos
168
followers
159
following
15% complete
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Views
3
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th April 2024 3:45pm
