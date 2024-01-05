Sign up
5 / 365
Standby model
When I can’t get out for photos, I have to resort to my standby so I don’t fall behind.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Tags
365project
Snaps
Such a kind professional to bail you out like that!
January 6th, 2024
slaabs
ace
@purlsnaps
Yes! and her fee is pretty reasonable too :)
January 6th, 2024
