Lighting it up by slaabs
10 / 365

Lighting it up

My husband was testing out his new solo stove and I thought the fire would fulfill my photo of the day requirement since I couldn’t get out for wildlife photos today.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
2% complete

Photo Details

