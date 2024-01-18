Previous
Just a tease by slaabs
18 / 365

Just a tease

Was hoping this ruby crowned kinglet would flash his crown, but all I got was a little tease of an orange streak. This is the most frustrating little bird (in a fun way). Does not sit still and rarely shows the crown.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

slaabs

