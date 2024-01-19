Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
19 / 365
Just watching
If you look at his front legs it almost looks like he's leaning on a ledge. He just sat there and watched the bird feeder activity, until he realized I was there. Then he took off back up the tree.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
555
photos
17
followers
12
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2024 - 365project
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
18th January 2024 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very cute. It does look like he's just relaxing, leaning on the branch.
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close