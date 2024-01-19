Previous
Just watching by slaabs
Just watching

If you look at his front legs it almost looks like he's leaning on a ledge. He just sat there and watched the bird feeder activity, until he realized I was there. Then he took off back up the tree.
19th January 2024

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Kerry McCarthy
Very cute. It does look like he's just relaxing, leaning on the branch.
January 20th, 2024  
