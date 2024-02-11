Previous
New Bird for me by slaabs
New Bird for me

This is a green jay that I photographed south of San Antonio, Texas. Adding him to my life list.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

slaabs

Kim ace
Colorful bird! Nice details.
February 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture and bird!
February 11th, 2024  
