42 / 365
New Bird for me
This is a green jay that I photographed south of San Antonio, Texas. Adding him to my life list.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
11% complete
View this month »
2024 - 365project
ILCE-6100
10th February 2024 9:18am
View Info
View All
Public
View
365project
Kim
ace
Colorful bird! Nice details.
February 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture and bird!
February 11th, 2024
