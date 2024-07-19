Previous
Old and Young by slaabs
Old and Young

Well I'm not really sure how "old" the one is, but the yellow crowned night heron on the left is the adult and the one on the right is the juvenile.
19th July 2024

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
