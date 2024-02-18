Previous
Owl flyby by slaabs
48 / 365

Owl flyby

Not my best in flight shot, but I was just happy to see the owl today even if it was just a flyby.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
