Chowing down by slaabs
48 / 365

Chowing down

This Cedar Waxwing was chowing down on the berries in the backyard. Just realized Saturday's photo did not post, so getting caught up with that today.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

slaabs

@slaabs
13% complete

