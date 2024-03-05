Previous
Daily owl photo by slaabs
64 / 365

Daily owl photo

I feel like it is going to be an owl themed month since they are nesting and are more visible. This photo is with a telephoto lens, I'm really not that close.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
This has some really nice detail to be zooming
March 6th, 2024  
