Got one by slaabs
65 / 365

Got one

If you look close, he has a fish, a small one.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
amyK ace
Great focus on this action capture!
March 7th, 2024  
