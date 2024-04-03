Sign up
Baby Duck display
This is the first time this season I have seen the baby ducks. I think the mother duck was proud to show them off to the park goers. Unfortunately they were swimming away from me so I did not get a front shot.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024 - 365project
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
3rd April 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
amyK
ace
Wow, she’s got a full house!
April 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
