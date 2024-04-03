Previous
Baby Duck display by slaabs
93 / 365

Baby Duck display

This is the first time this season I have seen the baby ducks. I think the mother duck was proud to show them off to the park goers. Unfortunately they were swimming away from me so I did not get a front shot.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Wow, she’s got a full house!
April 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise