205 / 365
Blue Jay
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Photo Details
Tags
365project
slaabs
ace
Spent some time with nature today to take my mind off of what is ahead of us.
November 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Absolutely beautiful capture of one of my favorite birds!
November 7th, 2024
