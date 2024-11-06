Previous
Blue Jay by slaabs
Blue Jay

6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

slaabs

Spent some time with nature today to take my mind off of what is ahead of us.
November 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Absolutely beautiful capture of one of my favorite birds!
November 7th, 2024  
