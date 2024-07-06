Sign up
151 / 365
Don't drop that!!
Took the shot of this hawk fly overhead, but then I noticed what she was carrying in her talon (small snake). Glad she had a good hold on it.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024 - 365project
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
7th July 2024 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365
,
project
