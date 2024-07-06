Previous
Next
Don't drop that!! by slaabs
151 / 365

Don't drop that!!

Took the shot of this hawk fly overhead, but then I noticed what she was carrying in her talon (small snake). Glad she had a good hold on it.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise