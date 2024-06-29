No sharing

Sign up
The little bird (far right branch) did not want the hawk sharing his space. Right after I took this shot, the bird flew at the hawk and then took off.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Kerry McCarthy
Great catch!
June 30th, 2024
