Nobody will see me here by slaabs
Nobody will see me here

The yellow crowned night heron thought he had found the perfect hiding spot. If I had not seen him fly in, he might of gone unnoticed.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
