White Eyed Vireo by slaabs
179 / 365

White Eyed Vireo

This bird is a master at hiding in the leaves, but today I found him.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Barb ace
Very lovely!
September 2nd, 2024  
