A young one by slaabs
A young one

I think this is a young white eyed vireo. He was sitting there, chirping away and fluttering his wings like the little ones do when they expect the parents to bring them food.
8th September 2024

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature.
