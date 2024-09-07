Sign up
Previous
183 / 365
Representing the day
Lots of warblers at the pond today, but this is pretty much the theme of most of my photos. I did get a few nice ones, but I kind of like this one.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2024 - 365project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
7th September 2024 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
Dorothy
ace
Nice bum!
September 8th, 2024
