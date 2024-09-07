Previous
Representing the day by slaabs
Representing the day

Lots of warblers at the pond today, but this is pretty much the theme of most of my photos. I did get a few nice ones, but I kind of like this one.
7th September 2024

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Dorothy ace
Nice bum!
September 8th, 2024  
