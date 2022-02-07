Sign up
38 / 365
38-365 work
38/365 I had to work after hours tonight and I was not able to get out to photograph anything. This is a photo taken out one of my office building's windows, just so I would have something to post.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Tags
365project
