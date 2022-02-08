Previous
39-365 Fall Remnants by slaabs
39 / 365

39-365 Fall Remnants

39/365 The sunlight hitting this leaf caught my eye on my walk. It was if it was highlighting the remnants of fall.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
