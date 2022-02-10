Previous
41-365 camouflage by slaabs
41 / 365

41-365 camouflage

41/365 Somewhere in that tangle of vines is a Barred Owl. No other animals/bird showed up for my walk today, so this is my photo of the day.
slaabs

