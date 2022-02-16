Previous
47-365 Dove on a branch by slaabs
47 / 365

47-365 Dove on a branch

47/365 - There seems to be a lull in bird/animal activity around me lately. Today I have a dove on a branch as my daily photo.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
