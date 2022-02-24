Previous
55-365 Hanna by slaabs
55 / 365

55-365 Hanna

55/365 - Day 2 of the sleet/freezing rain so I'm resorting to another pet photo. This is Hanna lounging in her chair, watching the birds look for seeds under the ice.
slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
