56-365 owl by slaabs
56 / 365

56-365 owl

56/365 Maybe I should just call this my 365 owl project. The ice melted enough for me to get out for a walk today and the owl and I were the only two out there. So here is his photo (again).
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

