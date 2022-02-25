Sign up
56 / 365
56-365 owl
56/365 Maybe I should just call this my 365 owl project. The ice melted enough for me to get out for a walk today and the owl and I were the only two out there. So here is his photo (again).
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
0
0
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
