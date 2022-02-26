Previous
57-365 Heron by slaabs
57 / 365

57-365 Heron

The great blue heron waiting for a fish to come by.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Milanie ace
what super focusing and use of lighting. Your dof really makes that heron stand out
February 26th, 2022  
