57 / 365
57-365 Heron
The great blue heron waiting for a fish to come by.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
1
1
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
57
photos
14
followers
15
following
15% complete
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
26th February 2022 10:08am
Tags
heron
,
blueheron
,
365jproject
Milanie
ace
what super focusing and use of lighting. Your dof really makes that heron stand out
February 26th, 2022
