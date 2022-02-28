Previous
59-365 Seagull by slaabs
59 / 365

59-365 Seagull

59/365 This is the lone seagull that visits the nature area where I take most of my photos.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderfully sharp bird if flight shot! Very nice!
March 1st, 2022  
