71-365 Wren by slaabs
71 / 365

71-365 Wren

71/365 This little wren is my subject of the day.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great capture! Love wrens, especially when they sing! Fav
March 13th, 2022  
