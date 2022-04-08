Previous
98-365 Bud by slaabs
98 / 365

98-365 Bud

98/365 To windy for many birds to be out, so I found this odd flower bud to photograph. Hoping I can find it again to see what it turns into. LOL
8th April 2022

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
26% complete

Photo Details

