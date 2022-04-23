Sign up
113 / 365
113-365 peeking out
113/365 Female Barred Owl peeking out from her nest.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
1
0
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
113
photos
16
followers
15
following
30% complete
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
23rd April 2022 10:18am
Tags
365project
,
owl
,
barredowl
Milanie
ace
You really had to know where she was to spot her. What a cute shot.
April 24th, 2022
