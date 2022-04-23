Previous
113-365 peeking out by slaabs
113 / 365

113-365 peeking out

113/365 Female Barred Owl peeking out from her nest.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
30% complete

Milanie ace
You really had to know where she was to spot her. What a cute shot.
April 24th, 2022  
