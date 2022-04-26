116-365 Owlett

Previous
116-365 It's hard not to fill a memory card with baby owl photos. I'm sure there are more to come in the next few days.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Milanie ace
You could stand there forever watching them I imagine. What a sweet shot.
April 27th, 2022  
slaabs
@milaniet Yes, but I have to go home to eat at some point :)
April 27th, 2022  
