118 / 365
118-365 smile
118/365 Awake and smiling today. His sibling left the nest last night and this little one is expecting to leave very soon. Sad to see them go, but really enjoyed the the experience.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
3
1
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Views
8
3
1
365
ILCE-6100
28th April 2022 4:48pm
365project
kali
ace
its been fun to watch
April 29th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a super shot you were able to get of this owl standing there so commanding looking
April 29th, 2022
amyK
ace
Cute shot
April 29th, 2022
