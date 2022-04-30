Previous
120-365 humming bird nest by slaabs
119 / 365

120-365 humming bird nest

120/365 This humming bird built her nest right above the walking path, but it's so buried in the leaves that getting decent light is a challenge.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
32% complete

Milanie ace
I don't think I've ever seen one before - or just never noticed it. Thanks for sharing your sighting
May 1st, 2022  
