146-365 beaver by slaabs
145 / 365

146-365 beaver

146/365 on a road trip so this is the best I could do.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Milanie ace
Need to fit him in your car to travel with you!
May 27th, 2022  
slaabs
@milaniet YES!
May 27th, 2022  
