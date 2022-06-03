Previous
154-365 Goose by slaabs
153 / 365

154-365 Goose

154/365 I just used the geese a few days ago, but this was all that was out today, so here is another goose photo.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
41% complete

Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
June 3rd, 2022  
