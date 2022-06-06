Previous
157-365 by slaabs
156 / 365

157-365

157/365 In a business trip so going to be a bit of a struggle for subjects. This is the egg beater light in the breakfast area of the hotel.
6th June 2022

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
