Previous
Next
175-365 morning tea by slaabs
174 / 365

175-365 morning tea

175/365 one last morning tea on the balcony before returning home.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise