231-365 Pentagon by slaabs
229 / 365

231-365 Pentagon

231/365 spent all day in airports, but managed to get a photo of the Pentagon as we landed in Washington, DC. Unfortunately there is some window reflection, but it will have to do for today's photo.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
62% complete

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nice view of DC from above
August 21st, 2022  
