248-365 white-eyed vireo by slaabs
248-365 white-eyed vireo

284/365 White eyed vireo - Finally! I've been trying for weeks to get a shot of this bird who insists on taunting me with his songs, but never sitting in the open.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

slaabs

@slaabs
