349 / 365
348-365 Barred Owl
348/365 My favorite subject is back. I don't really know if he left, but now that the leaves are mostly gone, he is easier to spot.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
16th December 2022 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
