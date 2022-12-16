Previous
348-365 Barred Owl by slaabs
349 / 365

348-365 Barred Owl

348/365 My favorite subject is back. I don't really know if he left, but now that the leaves are mostly gone, he is easier to spot.
16th December 2022

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
