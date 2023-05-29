Sign up
21 / 365
Pennies On The Rail
"I lay my penny down on the rails
As the summer wind sings its last song
One minute you're here
Next minute you're gone" -Bruce Springsteen
Just two of the lucky pennies we found along the path of our journies.
29th May 2023
29th May 23
Sean
ace
@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
19
3
4
20
21
5
6
22
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
1st July 2023 7:56am
Tags
tracks
,
pennies
,
trains
,
lucky
,
1972
,
1981
,
bruce springsteen
,
xo
