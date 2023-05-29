Previous
Pennies On The Rail by slang
21 / 365

Pennies On The Rail

"I lay my penny down on the rails
As the summer wind sings its last song
One minute you're here
Next minute you're gone" -Bruce Springsteen

Just two of the lucky pennies we found along the path of our journies.
29th May 2023 29th May 23

Sean

ace
@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
Photo Details

