29 / 365
Painted By Nature
Nothing beats nature's colours. Nothing. Captured on the side of the Old Stone Church in Beaverton, ON.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Sean
@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
Tags
church
,
love
,
xo
,
old stone church
