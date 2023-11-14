Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
The Mighty Mushroom
Lots of these tiny folks on the forest floor out by the Christmas trees on my walk this morning.
*phone shot and edited in Snapseed
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Sean
ace
@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
14th November 2023 10:31am
Privacy
Tags
mushroom
,
love
,
floor
,
forest
,
tiny
,
xo
,
falls”
,
“burks
